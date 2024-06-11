MPD officers among first to arrive for service honoring Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell

Final preparations are being made this morning for a memorial service in Maple Grove for Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell, who was fatally shot late last month.

The public service for Mitchell in the Maple Grove High School gymnasium is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and last about two hours, organizers announced. Seating for the general public begins at 9 a.m.

Memorial service viewing will also be available on the YouTube page for KSTP-TV, Ch. 5.

Hours ahead of the service, a convoy of Minneapolis Police Department squads formed a somber image as it exited the highway in the rain on its way to the high school.

After the service, an honors ceremony will be held outside the school, where law enforcement officers from around the state and the country will fall into formation and military jets will conduct a flyover.

Gov. Tim Walz will also be in attendance, according to his public schedule. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will also be among the dignitaries on hand for the service.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Mitchell's body will be escorted in a procession from the high school at 9800 Fernbrook Lane N. to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ahead of his return to his native Connecticut, the organizers said.

The procession route of more than 30 miles, starting in the city Mitchell called home, is largely along two major Twin Cities freeways, which will allow viewing from various overpasses. It will run south along Interstate 494, then east on Hwy. 62 before arriving at the airport. Motorists should anticipate intermittent highway closures as the procession moves along.

New Haven, Conn., police said Tuesday that Mitchell's body is scheduled to arrive late Wednesday afternoon at Bradley Airport in the capital city of Hartford.

Contingents from the Connecticut State Police and New Haven Police Department will greet Mitchell's family at the airport and escort them to the McClam Funeral Home in New Haven, said officer Christian Bruckhart, New Haven police spokesman.

Funeral services for Mitchell are scheduled for Monday at the Hillhouse High School Floyd Little Athletic Center, Bruckhart said. Viewing hours are planned for 9 to 11 a.m., with the service to immediately follow, the spokesman said. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven, police said.

Along with Mitchell, three other people were killed in back-to-back shootings in a two-block stretch of S. Blaisdell Avenue late on the afternoon of May 30. Among the dead is Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35, of Eden Prairie, who state investigators say shot Mitchell at close range in the 2100 block of Blaisdell after the officer asked him whether he needed help.

Initial word from police pointed to Mohamed as the gunman who killed two people in an apartment moments before he was shot by two police officers.

Star Tribune staff writer Greta Kaul contributed to this report.