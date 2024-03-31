MPD officer critically injured in I-40 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was critically injured in a crash on I-40 Saturday night, according to reports.

Just before midnight Saturday, police responded to the crash at I-40 west and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

Police say a vehicle was traveling northbound on Danny Thomas to go westbound on I-40. The officer was traveling southbound on Danny Thomas when the other vehicle turned westbound and collided head-on with the officer.

The MPD officer was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but is now stable, reports say.

