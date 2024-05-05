MPD: Man stabbed in the arm after argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing another man on Saturday morning.

At 10:34 a.m., Memphis Police were called to Poplar Avenue and Orleans Street on a wounding call.

The victim told officers that while sitting on a bench, he was approached by the suspect, Willie Ceaser. He said the two got into a verbal altercation and Ceaser placed his hand inside a black bag and pulled out a big knife.

That’s when the victim said Ceaser, 53, stabbed him in his left arm, causing a large laceration.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital and it was determined there that his injuries were non-critical.

A witness at the scene gave a statement to police detailing what he saw. He positively identified Ceaser as the person responsible for pulling a large knife from a black bag and stabbing the victim after the two got into a verbal altercation.

Ceaser was arrested at Morris Park and taken to North Main GIB for further investigation.

While speaking with investigators, he gave a recorded statement detailing the facts that he and the victim have had previous incidents.

He is being held on a $165,000 bond.

