MPD: Man points gun at four people after fight with girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple assault charges after allegedly pointing a gun at four people after a fight with his girlfriend.

On Friday, police responded to an aggravated assault/domestic violence call on Yale Road. Upon arrival, the victim told them she was involved in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Rodricus Thomas.

The victim said that Thomas, snatched her by her arm, which tore her shirt, and she ran outside.

She also told police that she lived with four people. One of the other residents told police that Thomas grabbed a black handgun, pointed the weapon at them all and fired two shots into the floor.

Officers recovered two spent casings and saw two bullet holes in the kitchen floor.

Thomas was arrested and charged with domestic assault and five counts of aggravated assault. He is being held on $75,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.