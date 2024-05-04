MPD: Man holds girlfriend against her will for two days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after police say he held his girlfriend in his house against her will for two days.

Tyron Brunson, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and three counts of domestic assault following an incident that took place in late April.

AR bank robbery suspect captured after chase into downtown Memphis

On April 23, Memphis Police Officers spoke with a female victim who claimed she was held against her will and physically assaulted by her boyfriend, Tyron Brunson, in a home on Amselle Circle.

The victim told officers that on April 21, Brunson took her cell phone and car keys and refused to let her leave his home or call anyone.

She said anytime she made an effort to leave, Brunson would punch her in her broken nose, which she said had previously been injured by him.

The victim claims that Brunson continuously assaulted and punched her in the chest, bruising her body and both eyes severely. She said she was forced by Brunson to stay at his home against her will and physically assaulted for over two days until she was able to leave on April 23 and drive herself to the hospital.

Man accused of shooting at victim the day he testified against him

Reporting officers saw that the victim had severe bruising and abrasions to her face, chest and arms.

The police report states that considering the history between the two parties where Brunson has been the primary aggressor, statements provided by the victim to officers, injuries inflicted on the victim and the likelihood the abuse would continue, sufficient probable cause was developed to support the arrest and charging of Brunson.

He is being held on a $28,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.