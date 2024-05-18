MPD: Man fatally shot victim after ‘barging’ into victim’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a murder charge after barging into another man’s home and fatally shooting him, police say.

Cedrick Sherrod, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following an incident that took place earlier this month.

On Friday, May 10, officers responded to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Kimball Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a male victim, later identified as Marcus Woods, unresponsive from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Memphis Fire Department made the scene and took the victim to Regional One Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that she had broken her friend’s phone about a month ago. She’d told the friend that once Woods got his paycheck, he would pay the $100 she owed her.

Driver was fleeing from traffic stop before deadly MS crash

However, around 8:30 p.m. on May 10, the friend showed up at Wood’s residence unannounced with Sherrod. The victim’s girlfriend said that the two barged through the door without their knowledge or invitation and began to fight them.

She claimed that Woods was able to get a knife to try to get them out of the residence, but Sherrod pulled out a gun and fired five times, hitting the victim twice in the back.

Sherrod and the friend fled the scene together in an unknown direction.

Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found a wallet containing Sherrod’s driver’s license. The victim’s girlfriend was able to pick Sherrod out of a six-person lineup.

As of the morning of May 18, Sherrod’s bond has not been set.

Memphis murders and homicides 2024

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.