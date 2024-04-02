MPD: Man caught with truckload of tires after train heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested one of at least two people who broke into a train Monday morning and loaded their vehicles with tires.

MPD said just before 3 a.m., they received a call about suspects in a dark-colored truck and a white cargo van breaking into box cars at the CSX Railroad on North Holmes in North Memphis.

When officers arrived, they saw a white van and a black GMC Sierra full of tires leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicles were headed westbound on Jackson Avenue.

Minutes after a citywide broadcast was put out for the vehicles, Crump Station Officers stopped a black GMC loaded with tires at Jackson and McNeil.

The driver of that truck was Pierre Smith.

Smith, 30, was charged with two counts of burglary and theft of property of up to $10,000.

Police said the thieves broke into two box cars. They have not said how many tires were stolen or how many were recovered.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

