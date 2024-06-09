MPD: Man caught with stolen pistol, SUV at hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested this weekend after police say they caught him with a stolen pistol and SUV at a hotel.

Kadarious Williams, 30, has been charged with evading arrest, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, burglary of a business, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of property $1,000-$2,500 and prohibited weapon to wit glock switch.

On February 13, a victim reported that while he was inside the store paying for gas, an unknown suspect opened the rear door of his car and took his Ruger 5.7mm handgun.

On June 8, another victim reported his 2020 white Nissan Armada stolen from the Crunch Fitness on White Station Road. He told officers that the keys to his SUV were in his gym bag, which he’d put in one of the lockers in the locker room.

The locker room is only available to members or guests of a gym member.

At 11:30 a.m., the victim told officers that he was able to track his SUV and it was showing it was at 2745 Airways at the Budget Host Inn.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw the SUV parked in front of room 104/106. As officers approached the SUV, four men exited room 104 and fled on foot.

One man threw down a pistol as they were running. When officers checked the pistol, it showed to be stolen.

After a brief foot chase, a man was taken into custody and later identified as Williams.

Officers did a security sweep of the hotel room that Williams came out of to check for other suspects. While clearing the room, they saw in plain sight a pistol with an extended magazine on the bed.

After obtaining a search warrant for the room, officers located two pistols and the license plate belonging to the stolen SUV.

One of the pistols was a glock with a “switch” installed to make it fully automatic. The other pistol was the Ruger 5.7mm that was reported stolen in February.

Officers watched surveillance footage from the hotel and Williams could be seen getting out of the stolen SUV after he backed it into a parking space.

The victim whose SUV was stolen came to the precinct and gave investigators a statement. He told them that he did not give anyone permission to take, possess or drive his vehicle.

Investigators contacted Crunch Fitness and learned that Williams was not a member or guest of their facility.

Williams was read his rights, but according to the police report, he refused to answer any questions.

Williams is set to stand before a judge on Monday morning.

