MPD makes arrests recent shootings

Mar. 22—Meridian Police Department announced four suspects were arrested Monday in connection with recent shootings throughout the city.

Det. Chanetta Stevens, who serves as public information officer for MPD, said MPD's gang unit, along with the department's special operations unit and U.S. Marshals, arrested Christian Johnson, Landen Hopson, Nikita Jenkins and Rhonda Hopson.

Johnson, 21, of Lauderdale, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Marvin Horn Jr., who was shot to death in the 2000 block of Mosby Road on March 10, Stevens said. He is also charged with five counts of aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling with a firearm enhancement and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in relation to a separate shooting on Feb. 23 in the 300 block of 45th and 46th avenues, she said.

Stevens said Johnson is being held without bond.

Landen Hopson also faces five counts of aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting in the 300 block of 45th and 46th avenues, Stevens said. His bond has been set at $90,000.

Jenkins, 36, of Meridian, and Rhonda Hopson are both charged with aiding and abetting in the Feb. 23 shooting, Stevens said. Jenkins' bond is set at $100,000, and Rhonda Hopson's bond is $10,000.

In a news release announcing the arrests, Police Chief Deborah Young thanked the community for working with her officers as they investigated the shootings.

"Meridian Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in these investigations. More arrests are expected to be made," she said.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com