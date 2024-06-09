MPD looking for suspects connected to Northeast DC robbery

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is looking for the public’s help in finding three suspects they believe are connected to a Northeast robbery.

Police said that on Saturday at about 3:40 p.m., the victim was in the 600 block of Kenneth Street when he was approached by three suspects.

Two people shot in Northwest DC

Officers said the suspects physically assaulted the victim, pulled out a gun and robbed the victim before leaving the scene in the victim’s car.

The victim reported to have minor injuries.

See a picture of the suspects and the victim’s stolen car below.

The victim’s car is a grey 2012 Nissan Altima with a DC tags of ES9986.

Credit: MPD

Anyone with information on the suspects or car is encouraged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.