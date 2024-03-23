MPD looking for suspect in Southeast shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for a man who is suspected of shooting a person in Southeast D.C.

Surveillance photo of the suspect. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said that on Friday at about 4:30 p.m., the victim was inside a business in the 2900 block of Minnesota Ave. when a man confronted the victim and a physical altercation started.

The altercation continued outside the business where the man then pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim left and sought medical help from the police.

The suspect fled the scene.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099.

