4 kids, 1 adult shot on I-240; 2 detained after chase with shots fired

Note: Police on Wednesday said there were five victims in this shooting, four of them children.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four children and a 30-year-old man were shot on Interstate 240 near Poplar Avenue during rush hour Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Two people were detained after a chase that led police to Raleigh. Five victims are in critical condition.

Officers responded at 5:12 to a shooting near I-240 West and Poplar Avenue, where they found an empty Chevy Malibu with bullet holes on the interstate.

Five victims initially went to Baptist Hospital by private vehicle. One of them, the 30-year-old, was transferred to Regional One.

Four children were transferred to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital — police say their ages are 2, 3, 3 and 8.

Officers received information that the suspsect vehicle was a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander that had been stolen June 9. They put out a broadcast for the suspects.

Police spotted the Mitsubishi in the 2700 block of Germantown Parkway, but it fled southbound and officers pursued it.

When the pursuit reached the area of James Road and Highland, police say the suspects fired shots at officers. Police aviation continued to track the vehicle to Bethune Road, where it crashed in a ditch and the two suspects got out and ran.

An officer wrecked in the 3500 block of James Road. He is uninjured.

Police presence at the intersection of James Road and N Highland Street.

Lorenzo Watson, 18, was charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder (6X), Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (6X), Evading Arrest on Foot, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit: Motor Vehicle. His mugshot was not available.

Kendrick Ray, 21, was charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder (6X), Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (6X), Evading Arrest on Foot, and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to wit: Motor Vehicle. Ray also had a warrant for Carjacking (2X), Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (3X), Reckless Endangerment (3X), and Attempted First-Degree Murder. Ray had prior arrests for Disorderly Conduct, Inciting to Riot, Criminal Trespass, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Resisting Official Detention, Theft of Property $1,000 or less, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child.

Police say Ray had been involved in a carjacking and aggravated assault June 3 on South Parkway East.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

