MPD to increase enforcement of distracted driving laws Saturday

Apr. 3—As part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month for April and through a grant provided by the state, the Marysville Police Department will increase enforcement of California's hands-free cell phone law on Saturday in select locations around the city.

Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said officers will be looking for and citing individuals that are using their cell phones or other devices while driving.

Under the law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic communications device while operating a vehicle, including when stopped at a red light or stop sign, officials said.

"This includes talking, texting or using an app," officials said. "Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine, and violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver's record."

According to the 2023 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, a majority of drivers said distracted driving because of texting was their biggest safety concern. At least 140 people in the state were killed as a result of distracted driving traffic crashes in 2021, officials said.

"In today's fast-paced life, it is common to lose focus while driving," Sachs said in a statement. "Distracted Driving Awareness Month is a crucial reminder that even a moment of inattention or a quick glance at the phone can lead to serious consequences. Let's get off our apps and keep our eyes on the road. Before starting the car, silence your phone or put it in the glove box, trunk or back seat. Anywhere you can't reach."

If a driver is in a situation where they must answer a call, text, email or are involved in any other distraction, they are encouraged to pull over to a safe parking spot to complete any given task without putting them or others at risk.

"Other distractions can be eating, grooming, reaching for something that fell on the floor, putting on or taking off clothing, talking with passengers, or children in the back seat," officials said.

Funding for this month's distracted driving enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.