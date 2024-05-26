MPD: Driver rams into food truck, attempts to strike two people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing attempted second degree murder charges after police say he struck a food truck and attempted to hit two people with his vehicle.

Alton Turner, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault following the incident on Friday night.

At 7:19 p.m., officers arrived at a scene on Macon Road regarding an injured party. They were met by two victims, who’d told them that Turner had been drinking at a nearby bar and was walking back and forth between there and a food truck owned by one of the victims.

Turner allegedly became irate when he was cut off from drinking at the bar and began causing a disturbance at the food truck.

One of the victims said that after several attempts to get Turner to leave the property, Turner allegedly said that he was going to “kill him.”

That’s when the victim says that Turner walked back to the bar’s parking lot, got into a Ford F-250 pickup truck, crashed through a chain link fence and drove it directly toward him.

Turner allegedly drove up onto a small decking platform used for eating in front of the food truck and then slammed into the food truck itself.

Video surveillance seen by the case investigator on the scene showed the entire incident occurring, as well as Turner continuing to try to speed forward and strike the victims after getting the truck stuck with smoke coming from the tires from a lack of traction.

Police say the video also showed that while trying to strike one of the victims with the vehicle, Turner turned his attention to another victim, who was standing right beside the initial victim.

Both victims were treated for their injuries on the scene.

Turner is being held on $75,000 bond.

