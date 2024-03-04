MPD charges 34-year-old Montgomery man with murder in August 2023 shooting

The Montgomery Police Department have charged a 34-year-old Montgomery man with murder in a 2023 shooting.

Police charged Irvin Messino in the Aug. 19 shooting death of Dario Juarez, 45, of Montgomery, MPD Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

In October, law enforcement arrested Messino and jailed him in Calhoun County on unrelated charges. The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force identified him and transported him to the Montgomery jail Friday.

Police did not immediately release any more information about his case.

