MPD arrests 12 in operation targeting Memphis gang, firearms and drugs seized

The Memphis Police Department has made 12 arrests following an operation in South Memphis, just outside of downtown Memphis, in an operation dubbed "All Off Boyd."

Most of the people arrested, MPD interim Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis said during a Tuesday morning press conference, had some affiliation with a All Off The Blade, a local gang sometimes referenced as "AOB." Others arrested were "involved in some level of criminal activity," though not confirmed to be gang members, Davis said.

Operation All Off Boyd was a "more targeted version" of MPD's Code Zero operations, which focused on the area of Tate Avenue and Boyd Street.

"The location is a neighborhood where many community members have suffered for many years, been held hostage in their homes in fear of gun violence and some have been victims themselves of various crimes," Davis said. "Throughout the City of Memphis, we have experienced increases in gun violence committed by some of these individuals who are gang affiliated, and have made Tate Ave. and Boyd Street a hub for gathering, planning and executing criminal activities."

Memphis Police Department interim Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis announced 12 arrests Tuesday morning inside MPD's downtown headquarters. Multiple firearms and different drugs were also confiscated.

Davis said many of the people arrested had active warrants, or were suspected of "multiple crimes over a period of several months."

The arrests took place June 7, and Davis said were a collaboration between MPD's Organized Crime Unit, Gang Unit, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Shelby County District Attorney's Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, code enforcement and other sworn law enforcement officers.

"Each entity played a critical role to ensure that there was a safe execution of three separate search warrants, and the safe monitoring of approximately 50 potentially armed individuals occupying the interior and exterior premises of three targeted locations," Davis said. "On any given day, these individuals — and others in crowds of 20 to 40 — completely take over the block at Tate and Boyd, brandishing high-powered weapons, engaging in illegal drug activity and creating an environment of chaos and fear."

Contraband confiscated during the Memphis Police Department's "All Off Boyd" operation sit on a table at a Tuesday June 11, 2024 press conference. MPD interim Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis announced 12 arrests Tuesday morning inside MPD's downtown headquarters.

Davis said MPD has responded to 340 calls in that area over the last three years, including shooting calls.

Of the 12 people arrested, 11 were charged with various felonies and one person was charged with misdemeanors.

Davis said 13 handguns were seized, two of which she said were stolen. Two long guns were also seized. Some of the guns, she said, had Glock switches attached, which turn handguns into fully automatic weapons.

Investigators also confiscated 3.7 pounds of marijuana, 12.4 grams of methamphetamines, 429 ecstasy pills and $4,291. Two cars were also impounded.

Displayed in front of the press conference were a number of handguns, along with some of the drugs that were confiscated. Davis said that some were not on display since they were being tested to see if they were used in other crimes.

"Our primary goal in this operation was to take back the streets that belong to the good neighbors of Memphis, who want and deserve nothing more than to live peacefully in their homes, free of illegal and dangerous guns, drugs, blight and nuisance properties," she said. "We have only just begun in the Memphis Police Department. The men and women of our department are motivated, dedicated and energized to conduct more of these types of operations. While we continue to make significant progress in reducing overall crime, there is still much work to be done."

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis police arrests 12 in operation targeting gang