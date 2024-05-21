MPD: 2 people arrested for shooting off-duty officer in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two men were arrested after shooting at an off-duty police officer in Northwest D.C. on Monday afternoon.

MPD said that on Monday at about 12:10 p.m., police received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of 7th Street.

Police said an off-duty MPD officer was driving in his personal car to work when he saw another car driving erratically in front of him. The car stopped, a suspect then got out, and shot at the officer’s car.

MPD said the officer, who was injured, then drove his car to the Fourth District Station for help.

He was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was able to remember part of the suspect’s car license plate number, and soon after police were able to find the car using a license plate reader technology near Bladensburg Road and New York Avenue in Northeast.

MPD then pursued the suspected car to Landover where it was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The two suspects were taken into custody by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

“This is a reminder of the daily dangers we face and why I have immense appreciation for what our members do to protect others,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “We are grateful that our officer has not sustained life-threatening injuries. I want to thank all the federal and local partners who have reached out today to provide support. Additionally, the community was very helpful in providing us with video and information to ensure we apprehended the suspect very quickly.”

21-year-old Rasheed Thorne, of Northwest, D.C., and 21-year-old William Walker, of Upper Marlboro, Md. are currently wanted for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

The suspects will go through the extradition process and will be returned to D.C.

