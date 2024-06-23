MPD: 17-year-old arrested in Florida in connection to deadly shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a17-year-old boy involved in a deadly Southeast D.C. shooting that happened in March of 2023 has been arrested and charged.

Police said that on March 7, 2023, at about 7:45 p.m., they responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot.

One man died at the scene. He was identified as 23-year-old Dana Faulkner, of Southeast D.C.

The second man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Soon after, police responded to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue for the report of an unconscious person.

When officers arrived, the found a teen boy suffering from critical injuries. He died at the hospital on March 9, 2023.

The boy was identified as 15-year-old Abdul Fuller, of Southeast, D.C.

Police determined Fuller was injured in the Bruce Place shooting.

On December 21, 2023, police arrested a 19-year-old man, of Northeast, D.C. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On June 21, a 17-year-old boy from Northeast, D.C., was transported to MPD’s Juvenile Processing Center after being extradited from Jacksonville, Fl.

The boy was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed in the shooting death of Dana Faulkner.

Police said the case still remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

