MP calls for urgent action on noisy road

The government is being urged to do more to improve a notoriously noisy road.

Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers has asked the transport secretary to set “a firm date” for replacement of the concrete surface of the A180 in Lincolnshire to "make the road much safer".

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Vickers said it was six years since the roads minister had told him the work would be completed by the end of 2021.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said treatment to “reduce noise substantially" could begin in the next road investment period, from 2025.

'Great irritation'

Mr Harper said he understood the A180 was part of the National Highways concrete road programme and offered Mr Vickers a meeting with Guy Opperman, the roads minister.

Following the exchange in the Commons on Thursday, Mr Vickers said the concrete surface was causing “great irritation” for constituents.

He said he would press Mr Opperman for action at the earliest opportunity, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

National Highways, which manages the road, told the BBC it was carrying out a programme of resurfacing and repair works.

"This will ensure the A180 continues to provide safe and smooth journeys until a longer-term scheme to replace the concrete section of this road is developed and approved," said Simon Boyle, the National Highways regional director.

"Final costs for the design and delivery of this are still to be confirmed."

Repairs are due to begin on the westbound carriageway between Stallingborough and Barnetby on 28 May, with overnight closures until 30 May between 20:00 BST and 06:00.

Weekend closures will follow, from 20:00 on 31 May until the morning of 3 June, and from 20:00 on 7 June until 06:00 on 10 June. The road will be closed again on the night of 10 June.

Further repairs are due to begin in October this year and are expected to last about six months, National Highways said.

