MP Andrew Murrison wants Westbury incinerator permit revoked

An MP is calling for the government to revoke the permit for a planned incinerator in his constituency.

Andrew Murrison has written to the Defra minister Sir Mark Spencer about the pause to incinerator permits to see if the one for Westbury in Wiltshire can be revoked.

Plans to build the controversial incinerator were granted in February.

"The future isn't in burning our waste, it's in managing our waste far more responsibly," said Dr Murrison.

"After the minister's announcement last week, I'm more confident than I've been in a long time that Westbury incinerator will not be built and I will certainly be the first one to congratulate Hills Waste NREL [Northacre Renewable Energy Limited] if they decide to pull the plug on this one," added the MP for South West Wiltshire.

A spokesperson on behalf of NREL said the company had already been granted its environmental permit by the Environment Agency.

They added: "Work on the next phase of the development is progressing."

The government has temporarily banned permits for new incinerator plants in England.

Sir Mark Spencer instructed the Environment Agency [EA] to temporarily stop granting licences, saying he was worried about the risk that expanding incineration capacity could pose to environmental obligations.

The environment department will now consider how many plants are needed.

Dr Murrison said he was "really pleased" with this move.

Objections

The NREL incinerator, which will burn non-recyclable waste to generate electricity, is due to be built on an industrial park in Westbury.

Thousands of residents and campaigners have objected to the plans.

Last month, Wiltshire Council said it would not be appealing the decision after previously changing its mind over the plans.

Dr Andrew Murrison said he was "really pleased" the government had temporarily paused incinerator permits [BBC]

Mr Murrison told BBC Radio Wiltshire there were "much better ways of managing waste" than burning it.

"You can reduce the amount you generate, you can recycle what you can and use more environmentally-friendly techniques than old-style moving in great incinerators."

He explained Sir Mark Spencer was able to ask the EA to revoke permits.

"I hope they'll get the message and that the incinerator in Westbury will never be built," he added.

