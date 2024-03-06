Mower County voters roll with Trump, Biden

Mar. 6—Mirroring the overall trend in the state on Tuesday, voters largely backed Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in primary voting.

Trump was the clear leader on the GOP side of things, collecting 1,526 votes in the county and capturing 74% of the vote. Nikki Haley was the next closest with 478 votes (23.18%).

On the Democratic side, Biden collected 84% of the vote, talling 902 votes.

Dean Phillips, the Minnesota representative challenging Biden for the nomination, collected just 52 votes.

Across the state, both Trump and Biden were the clear winners gathering 68% and 70% of the votes respectively.

The Mower County Canvassing Board will meet at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Mower County Government Center to certify the vote totals.