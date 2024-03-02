Moving Pillsbury Forward secures more funding for demolition

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pillsbury Mills site is getting more funding to knock down more buildings on its 500,000 square feet campus.

At a city council meeting last month, the council approved $1.5 million in funding for the nonprofit Moving Pillsbury Forward to help clean-up and demolition at the site.

Last year, the nonprofit got a $787,000 grant from the EPA.

Officials said the demolition should be done within two years. After that Moving Pillsbury Forward will market the property for redevelopment.

The group also shared more photos of the site and the Millwright workbenches.

Moving Pillsbury Forward bought the Pillsbury Mills site in 2022, and began demolition in December of that year. The Pillsbury plant has not been in use since 2001.

