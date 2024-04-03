Moving to these Kansas counties could come with financial incentives. See what they are

If you’re looking to move and haven’t considered Kansas, a state program aimed at attracting new residents to more rural areas could be worth investigating.

Ninety-five of Kansas’ 105 counties are designated “rural opportunity zones,” which means anyone who moves there could receive student loan repayment assistance or might qualify for a tax credit to cover 100% of their state income taxes. In some cases, a new resident could qualify for both incentives.

The Rural Opportunity Zone (ROZ) program was introduced in 2012. It has grown from 50 counties 12 years ago to the 95 counties that offer the financial incentives today, with a main goal of bringing more residents to rural areas that have experienced the greatest population losses.

Butler, Sedgwick, Reno, Saline, Riley, Shawnee, Douglas, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson are the only Kansas counties that do not offer these financial incentives.

To enroll in student loan repayment assistance, you need to have an established permanent address in one of the participating counties, have an active student loan balance in your name and have a degree before moving to the county. To qualify, the address needs to have been established after the county enrolled in the state program.

This screenshot shows an interactive map offered by the state of Kansas’ Rural Opportunity Zones (ROZ) program. The grey counties are not participants, and the stars indicate city or foundation sponsors. Kansas Commerce screenshot

The application requires proof of address, proof of previous address while attending school, school transcripts with degree dates and your student loan balance. If accepted, you could receive up to $15,000 in assistance over the course of five years.

To receive the 100% state income tax credit, you need to have an established address on or after July 1, 2011, and before Jan. 1, 2026.

Qualifying residents must have lived outside of Kansas for five or more years before establishing their residency in a ROZ, and must have lived in the county for the full taxable year the credit will be used for, among other qualifications.

The Kansas Department of Commerce has full lists of qualifications available on its website, as well as applications for both incentives.

Here’s a quick look at counties close to Wichita that are part of the program, and what to know if you’re wanting to move there.

Kingman County

Population estimate as of July 2023: 7,066, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

Cities: Cunningham, Kingman, Nashville, Norwich, Penalosa, Spivey and Zenda

Distance from Wichita: 57 minutes

Harvey County

Population estimate as of July 2023: 33,504, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

Cities: Burrton, Halstead, Hesston, Newton, North Newton, Sedgwick and Walton

Distance from Wichita: 26 minutes

Sumner County

Population estimate as of July 2023: 22,334, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

Cities: Wellington, Belle Plaine, Caldwell, South Haven, Conway Springs, Oxford, Argonia, Mayfield, Hunnewell, Milan and Milton

Distance from Wichita: 53 minutes

Rice County

Population estimate as of July 2023: 9,260, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

Cities: Lyons, Sterling, Little River, Geneseo, Chase, Bushton, Alden, Raymond and Frederick

Distance from Wichita: 1 hour and 12 minutes

McPherson County

Population estimate as of July 2023: 30,091, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

Cities: McPherson, Lindsborg, Inman, Marquette, Moundridge, Canton, Galva and Windom

Distance from Wichita: 56 minutes

Marion County

Population estimate as of July 2023: 11,690, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

Cities: Burns, Durham, Florence, Goessel, Hillsboro, Lehigh, Lincolnville, Lost Springs, Marion, Peabody, Ramona and Tampa

Distance from Wichita: 51 minutes