Movie ‘look-alike’ inspires lottery player to try his luck — and win big in Michigan

While watching a movie, a Michigan man witnessed the main character win big while playing the lottery.

“The main character was my look-alike, so I took it as a sign to go buy a ticket,” he told Michigan lottery officials in an April 17 news release.

His intuition was right. The 26-year-old from Genesee County scratched off a $500,000 prize.

“When I saw I’d won $500,000, I couldn’t believe my eyes!” he told officials.

Before sharing the good news with his friends, the winner snuck off to check his ticket. After confirming the win, he called his girlfriend to share his news.

“I feel so blessed to win this amount of money!” he said.

The winner told officials he plans to take care of his kids and go on a vacation with his winnings.

Genesee County is about a 75-mile drive northwest from Detroit.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

