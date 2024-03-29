Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of March 29

Mar. 29—"Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" NEW

Two ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle as humans unravel their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island's Mysteries. With Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens. Written by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater. Directed by Adam Wingard. (1:55) PG-13

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"

When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. With Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Carrie Coon. Written by Gil Kenan, Jason Reitman and Ivan Reitman. Directed by Gil Kenan. (1:55) PG-13

"Immaculate"

Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets. With Sydney Sweeney, Alvaro Morte and Simona Tabasco. Written by Andrew Lobel. Directed by Michael Mohan. (1:29) R

"Arthur The King"

An adventure racer adopts a stray dog named Arthur to join him in an epic endurance race. With Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu. Written by Michael Brandt and Mikael Lindnord. Directed by Simon Cellan Jones. (1:30) PG-13

"Imaginary"

A woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy that she abandoned him. With DeWanda Wise, Taegen Burns and Pyper Braun. Written by Greg Erb, Jason Oremland and Jeff Wadlow. Directed by Jeff Wadlow. (1:44) PG-13

"Kung Fu Panda 4"

After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. With Jack Black, Awkwafina and Viola Davis. Written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger and Darren Lemke. Directed by Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Stine. (1:34) PG

"Dune: Part Two"

Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. With Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Written by Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts and Frank Herbert. Directed by Denis Villeneuve. (2:46) PG-13

"Bob Marley: One Love"

The story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music. With Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton. Written by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers and Zach Baylin. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. (1:44) PG-13