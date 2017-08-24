Can Mouthwash Kill Gonorrhea?

Could the mouthwash we use for fresher breath help to kill the bacteria in oral gonorrhea?

The Doctors weigh in on a recent study from Monash University that tested 58 male volunteers who had detectable levels of throat gonorrhea. Half of the participants were given saltwater, the other half were given a mouthwash and it appears that the mouthwash reduced the detectable amount of gonorrhea bacterium in the mouth significantly compared to the saltwater.

The Doctors stress that even though it might have killed some of the bacteria present in the mouth, that mouthwash is NOT a cure for gonorrhea. ER physician Dr. Travis Stork explains that only an antibiotic can be used to cure the sexually transmitted disease.

With 820,000 new gonorrheal infections occurring in the United States each year, it’s important to separate the facts from the fiction when it comes to STDs and how to treat them.

Symptoms for gonorrhea include a white, yellow, or green urethral discharge, a burning when urinating, a burning in the throat and lower abdominal pain. Please see your medical care provider if you believe you have gonorrhea and leave the mouthwash to keeping your breath fresh!