Mouser, greeter, elevator attendant: Stacks the Litchfield Public Library cat has died

Stacks the Library Cat, who gained national attention as a mouser and greeter at the Litchfield Public Library, died on May 10, officials said Monday.

A rescue from Adopt-A-Pet in Benld, Stacks had been with the library since 2009, making the move to its new facility in 2018, according to library director Sara Zumwalt.

She lived in the library with staff checking in on her on days the library was closed.

In her tenure, Stacks was written up in Cat Fancy magazine as one of 45 "literary" cats. She was also featured in The State Journal-Register and the Chicago Tribune.

Stacks had a playful nature, Zumwalt said, including a fondness for hiding behind a computer screen and "popping out" to surprise patrons. She liked watching the birds from the front window, Zumwalt said.

Stacks also loved riding the library elevator, Zumwalt said in the 2010 SJ-R article, and was the "elevator attendant."

Zumwalt said Stacks had been facing illness for a few weeks and that library staff "went to great lengths to keep her comfortable in her last few days."

"Stacks wasn't just the library cat," Zumwalt said. "She was Litchfield's cat, and she will be sorely missed."

A memorial for Stacks at set for 4 p.m. on June 1 at the library, 1205 S. State St., Litchfield.

Litchfield is about 50 minutes south of Springfield.

