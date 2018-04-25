Mourning victims of deadly van attack in Toronto

A chilling Facebook message posted before a van plowed onto a crowded Toronto sidewalk has raised the possibility the suspect in the attack nursed grudges against women and it is bringing back memories of a 1989 massacre of 14 women that remains one of Canada’s most traumatic acts of violence.

A crowd gathered late Tuesday in Toronto’s North York community to pay their respects to the van victims at a makeshift memorial of roses, candles and messages of condolence.

“I needed to come here to show that I’m not afraid of this city,” said Meena Chowdry, wiping away tears. “That one man’s actions cannot taint an otherwise beautiful, welcoming city.”

Earlier in the day, the 25-year-old suspect, Alek Minassian, was charged with first degree murder in the deaths of 10 pedestrians mowed down by a rented van that he sent careening along a mile of a busy walkway. Fourteen others were injured. (AP)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.