    Mourning the Presidency: A Mock Funeral for Presidents’ Day

    Protesters gather under the arch at the “Mock Funeral for Presidents’ Day” rally at Washington Square Park in New York City on Feb. 18, 2017. (Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

    Mourning the presidency: A mock funeral for Presidents’ Day

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    A New Orleans-style funeral in New York’s Washington Square Park hosted by Rise and Resist and GAG Is Watching on Saturday gave young New Yorkers the chance to grieve, march, sing, wail and ultimately “demand the rebirth of a presidency dedicated to the service of all peoples.” Several hundred turned out under the Washington Square Arch for the rally and funeral procession around the park. (Yahoo News)

    Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

