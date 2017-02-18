Mourning the presidency: A mock funeral for Presidents’ Day

A New Orleans-style funeral in New York’s Washington Square Park hosted by Rise and Resist and GAG Is Watching on Saturday gave young New Yorkers the chance to grieve, march, sing, wail and ultimately “demand the rebirth of a presidency dedicated to the service of all peoples.” Several hundred turned out under the Washington Square Arch for the rally and funeral procession around the park. (Yahoo News)

Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

