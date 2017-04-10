Mourners Weep Over Coffins, Pay Respects to Deceased After Terror Attack in Egypt Churches

Heartbreaking photos show mourners weeping over coffins of their loved ones during a memorial service at a Coptic Christian Church in Egypt.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb blasts in the cities of Alexandria and Tanta that claimed the lives of 47 people as Christians gathered to observe Palm Sunday in the houses of worship.

On Monday, mourners filled the church in Tanta for funerals of some of the victims. Reports say 27 people were killed in that church and 78 were injured.

The mourners carried the coffins of the deceased in and out of the church.

Recently released surveillance video shows one of the church bombers in Alexandria trying to dodge security. He was ordered to go through the metal detector, where he detonated his explosives.

Following the attacks, Egypt declared a three-month state of emergency.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi condemned the attacks in a statement, calling them "outrageous" and adding that the action "targets both the Copts and Muslims of the homeland."

ISIS also hinted at future attacks, CNN reported, with the following message: "The Crusaders and their tails from the apostates must be aware that the bill between us and them is very large and they will be paying it like a river of blood from their sons, if God willing."

The horrific attacks on two churches in Egypt came two days after a terrorist attack in Sweden, in which an Islamic terrorist rammed a truck into a department store, killing four people.

At St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, security is tight as worshippers prepare for Easter. Monday also marks the start of Passover.

