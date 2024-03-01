Mourners Wait for Navalny Funeral in Moscow as Release of Body Delayed

A representative for Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said his body had not been released to relatives as planned on March 1, as mourners awaited his funeral service in Moscow.

Footage released by SOTA shows the line outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, where Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said the funeral service would take place.

The burial would be at the nearby Borisov Cemetery, Yarmysh added.

However, Navalny’s team said on Friday morning that his body had not been released to relatives as planned at 10 am.

The funeral service was due to start at 2 pm local time. Credit: SOTA via Storyful