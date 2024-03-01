Mourners gather in Moscow for Alexei Navalny's funeral despite arrest fears

Flowers are seen placed around a portrait of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a makeshift memorial in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on Feb. 29, 2024.

Mourners began gathering in Moscow for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday, despite concerns they could face a heavy-handed response or arrest by Russian police.

Navalny, 47, died two weeks ago in an Arctic penal colony. He had been jailed on politically motivated charges.

Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow and heir to his political activism, said earlier in the week she was worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin would order the arrests of anyone who tried to attend her husband's funeral.

Navalny, a thorn in Putin's side, died: What does it mean for Russia?

"I’m not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband," Navalnaya said during a speech to European lawmakers in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

"You cannot hurt Putin with another resolution or another set of sanctions that is no different from the previous ones, you cannot defeat him by thinking he’s a man of principles who has morals or rules. He is not like that and Alexei realized that a long time ago. You are not dealing with a politician but with a bloody mobster,” she said.

A ceremony is scheduled to take place in an Orthodox church in southeastern Moscow before Navalny is interred in a local cemetery. Ahead of the memorial service, video streamed online on Navalny's YouTube channel showed a sizable crowd of mourners standing orderly in lines and behind barricades set up by police.

Putin has passed stringent laws that have marginalized any effective opposition to his rule. Many Russian activists who oppose his government have either fled the country or are themselves imprisoned.

"He was our hope. He was the same age as my children. I feel like I'm burying my own son," one mourner outside the Church of the Icon of Our Lady Quench My Sorrow told the BBC, of Navalny.

"He was the only person I could trust. I was dreaming that he would become president. It's a huge tragedy."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alexei Navalny's funeral draws mourners amid arrest fears