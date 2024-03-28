Mourners flood wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller; Trump and Mayor Adams attend

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Mourners including former President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Eric Adams filled a Long Island funeral home to salute slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller days after he was shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

A sea of police officers filled the sidewalk and street outside the Massapequa Funeral Home for afternoon and evening wakes for the three-year cop and family man who was hailed as a hero for his dedication to public safety.

A thin blue line was painted along Merrick Road in the heart of Massapequa Park, where blue ribbons dotted homes throughout the neighborhood.

“He loved what he did,” Diller’s brother-in-law Joseph said at a vigil in the town Wednesday night. “He was born to be a cop. He was born to be a hero. He died being a hero. He died doing what he loved. I will forever be a better person because of him.”

More than 1,000 people showed up in the rain to attend the vigil, including Diller’s fellow NYPD officers, local police officers, friends and neighbors.

Trump, who railed against Diller’s accused killer on social media, also paid tribute to Diller outside the funeral home after meeting the slain cop’s family.

“it’s an honor for me to be here,” said Trump, who shook hands with Police Commissioner Edward Caban upon his arrival. “This is a great family, the Diller family. I met the friends and I met every one of them inside. These are just incredible people. That are just devastated. They’re devastated. They’ve got a tough road. It’s going to be a tough road.”

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement on behalf of President Joe Biden, who was headed to New York City for a star-studded campaign fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall.

“Our hearts go out to the officer’s family and the broader NYPD family who have tragically lost one of their own,” Jean-Pierre said. “The president grieves for them and honors their sacrifice.”

White House officials did not respond to questions about whether Biden planned to speak directly to Diller’s family or to meet them.

Adams said that Biden called him and asked him to extend his condolences to Diller’s family. Adams said he would do that at the wake.

Hours earlier, ex-con shooting suspect Guy Rivera, 34, was officially charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Diller and with attempted murder for trying to shoot Sgt. Sasha Rosen. Rivera’s gun jammed after he fired a single fatal shot and Rosen escaped unharmed.

Diller was shot Monday evening on Mott Street in Far Rockaway.

A GoFundMe organized to support Diller’s family had raised about $500,000 as of Thursday. Meanwhile, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it would pay off the mortgage on the Massapequa Park home Diller shared with his wife and Ryan, his 1-year-old son.

The COP-SHOT organization pledged $10,000 toward his son’s education.

A funeral for Diller will be held Saturday morning at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church in Massapequa.