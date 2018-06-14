In Mountain West, how frontier ethos magnifies problem of suicide

Matt Kuntz stood on a chair in his attic with one end of a rope around his neck. It was 2000, and Mr. Kuntz, then 22, found his nascent Army career ruined after he shredded ankle ligaments during a training exercise. The West Point graduate had dreamed of a life in uniform since childhood. The abrupt demise of his military ambitions pushed him toward the void.

“My sense of being was broken,” says Kuntz, a native of Helena, Mont., who now serves as executive director of the state’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). He stopped himself from stepping off the chair only when he realized he had yet to pay his monthly rent. He felt obligated to his landlords for the burden his death would impose, so he walked outside and slipped a check in a nearby mailbox.

On his way back, he happened to hear his neighbor crying, and when Kuntz approached and asked what was wrong, the man began to pour forth his marital troubles. For two hours, Kuntz sat on his neighbor’s porch and listened, and while he shared nothing about his own struggle, the chance exchange broke the closed loop of suicidal thoughts. He went home and took down the noose.

Eighteen years later, the memory of his worst day motivates the former soldier to fight the scourge of suicide in Montana, where residents die by their own hand at a higher rate than any other state in the country. “The need here is so dire, and the resources in most areas are so scarce,” Kuntz says. “When as a country and as a culture are we really going to drill down and help all these people who need care?”

The scope of the crisis received renewed attention last week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report showing the national suicide rate climbed 25 percent between 1999 and 2016. The rate rose across categories of age, gender, ethnicity, and race, and more than half of those who died by suicide lacked a diagnosis for a mental health condition. In 2016, nearly 45,000 people took their own lives, and suicide now stands as the country’s 10th leading cause of death.

The report arrived the same week that news broke of the suicides of fashion designer Kate Spade and chef and author Anthony Bourdain. Their deaths drew extensive coverage that at once magnified the reach of the crisis and obscured the reality that tens of thousands of suicides occur far from the glare of fame in the country’s least populated expanses.

The problem runs deep in the Mountain West. Montana and six other states in the region — Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, and Nevada — ranked among the 10 states with the highest suicide rates in the CDC study; Arizona was 15th. From 2014 to 2016, the most recent period analyzed, the average rate of 25.1 suicides per 100,000 residents in those eight states almost doubled the national rate of 13.4.

Several factors linked to suicide — social isolation, drug and alcohol use, access to firearms, economic adversity — persist at higher levels in rural areas compared with urban centers. Meanwhile, an acute deficiency of behavioral health services and a stigma against seeking treatment stymie suicide prevention efforts in the Mountain West.

“We’re suffering throughout the state,” says Michael Sandvig, president of NAMI’s Idaho chapter. “Even in the urban areas, you usually have to make your appointments weeks in advance to get routine care, let alone crisis care. If you’re in a small town and it’s going to take you an hour to drive somewhere for services, you’re probably going to stay home.”

'MEDICAL DESERTS'

Vast swaths of the Mountain West meet the federal definition of health professional shortage areas for primary care, dental, and behavioral health care. The prevalence of so-called “medical deserts” is compounded in the mental health field by the growing scarcity of psychiatrists, psychologists, and other practitioners across the country.

The US Department of Health and Human Services designates a mental health shortage area when the population-to-provider ratio eclipses 30,000 to 1 (or 20,000 to 1 in regions with high demand for services). The agency reported in April that most of Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, and Wyoming fall into shortage areas, along with two-thirds of New Mexico and Utah and half of Colorado and Montana. The eight states would need an additional 900 providers combined to remove the designations; more than 10,800 are needed nationwide.