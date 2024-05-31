Mountain views and buried gold? Fresno county ranch has ties to infamous Dalton gang

Dalton Mountain at the east end of the valley was named in 1891 after cattle thief and bank robber Gratton Dalton, who was part of the Dalton Brothers gang.

In December 1891, Dalton escaped from a Visalia jail where he was serving a sentence for a train robbery he probably didn’t commit.

He hid out on the mountain and on Dec. 23, 1891, escaped from a sheriff’s posse trying to capture him. The book “Fresno County in the Pioneer Years” says the mountain has been “known since then as Dalton Mountain.”

Gratton Dalton and his brothers Bill and Bob were killed in 1892 while robbing a bank in Coffeeville, Kan.

George S. Pierson named the area Wonder Valley when he bought 1,500 acres of farmland there in 1911. The next year, Pierson opened his ranch house to guests and the Pierson Guest Ranch became the first “dude ranch” in California. Paul and Becky Webb bought the ranch in about 1949 and ran Wonder Valley Dude Ranch until it was purchased by the Oken family in 1973.

A wonder of a hide-out

The Dalton Gang lived and robbed in the Valley in the late 1880s and early 1890s. They are known to have committed at least one train robbery, in Alila (present-day Earlimart) in Tulare County. Sheriffs of a dozen counties, countless U.S. deputy marshals, and detectives from the Southern Pacific Railroad and Wells Fargo looked for the Daltons. One of their hide-outs? Bucolic Wonder Valley, where a mountain was named in their honor. Eventually, the gang met its end in 1892 in Coffeyville, Kansas, where Bob and Grat Dalton were killed and Emmett Dalton was seriously wounded. Julia Johnson Dalton, wife of Emmett, died in Fresno in 1943.

When L.A. Dalton travels to Coffeyville, Kan., to attend the 100th anniversary of the Dalton gang raid shoot-out this weekend, he will carry with him not only the legacy of the Wild West but a part of his family’s history as well.

Dalton, 42, is a great-nephew of Grat, Bob and Emmett Dalton - the notorious outlaws who had their bank-robbing days abruptly ended on Oct. 5, 1892, in a bloody shoot-out on the dusty streets of Coffeyville.

The town in the southeast corner of Kansas - barely two miles from the Oklahoma border - now claims nearly 13,000 residents, most of them law-abiding folk. But the memory of the notorious Dalton raid and the shoot-out that followed has been etched in the annals of the town’s frontier history. For all practical purposes, it marked the end of the Wild West.

This year, to commemorate the event, Coffeyville has scheduled a five-day Dalton Raid Centennial. Festivities began Thursday evening and will continue through Monday. For many, the highlight will be the five re-enactments of the Dalton raid shoot-out.

It happened like this:

On Oct. 5, 1892, the Dalton gang - made up of the Dalton boys and two other men - rode into Coffeyville and simultaneously held up the Condon and First National banks in broad daylight, then tried to flee with more than $40,000. Officials say the gang might have succeeded had it not been for downtown street construction, which forced gang members to tie their horses some distance from the banks and waste precious time.

When they emerged from the banks, the Daltons were met by a group of townspeople who had recognized them as they rode into town. The townsfolk opened fire, and at the end of the 12-minute shoot-out, four members of the Dalton gang and four local citizens had been killed. The only gang member to survive was Emmett Dalton. Shot and captured, he served 15 years in the Kansas State Penitentiary before being paroled and moving to California, where he sold real estate and dabbled in Hollywood movies. He starred in “The Famous Dalton Raid on Coffeyville,” made in 1912.

In addition to the shoot-out re-enactments, this weekend’s celebration will feature a Dalton family reunion. At least 70 people who claim to be related to the outlaw family are expected.

Some of them say they are not all that excited about seeing a re-enactment of their kin dying.

During the late 1800s near the end of their time in California, the notorious Dalton Gang used parts of this property as a hideout from the law. Following a successful jailbreak in September 1891, members of the Dalton Gang made their camp somewhere on the nearby Dalton Mountain and waited for the pressure from law enforcement to die down. While they waited, they frequently snuck onto the Elwood ranch to steal food and other supplies from the Elwood family’s meat locker, leaving a gold coin in the doorway as payment. Little did they know, the lawmen were close on their heels.

After spending the night on the floor of the Elwood family’s living room, two posses of lawmen approached the camp in the early hours of the morning, planning to ambush the gang. As two Dalton Gang members were returning to camp, the lawmen sprung their trap and raised their rifles. In the chaos of a brief exchange of gunfire, Gratton Dalton escaped, forcing his way through the brush before coming upon Judson Elwood plowing his field.

Leveling his pistol at the old man, Gratton demanded he unhitch one of his horses so he could make his getaway. Elwood complied and with that, Gratton Dalton rendezvoused with his brother before the two made their way back to Oklahoma, continuing their reign of terror for another year. Legend has it that the Dalton Gang’s gold is still buried somewhere around Dalton Mountain, possibly on this very property!

Regarding Dalton Mountain. Grat Dalton hid out on the mountain in 1891 after 2 valley train robberies, only venturing down from the mountain to steal food or to get water. He and another gang member had been hiding out at his brother Littleton’s house in Fresno County and had even hidden out at Clovis Cole’s bunkhouse (The namesake for the town of Clovis, CA), but the law was after them, so hiding out on the mountain was their best bet. An informant led the local sheriff know where they were hiding and he began the long trip through the valley to the mountain. From their perch high up on the mountain they were able to see him coming from a long distance away, and made their escape, heading back

to Kansas. Grat died in a failed bank robbery a year later. His brother Lit Dalton remained on the straight and narrow living out his life farming in the valley.