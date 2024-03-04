Mountain Valley Pipeline protestors block construction site in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Protestors have gathered in the Bent Mountain area to stop Mountain Valley Pipeline workers from accessing the construction site.

We’re told that two people have locked themselves to a car on Honeysuckle Road and about 27 protestors are at the scene.

Details remain limited; however, Virginia State Police says troopers are at the scene.

The pipeline has been under construction since 2018. The project has led to several protests over the years and has sparked debates about its impact on the environment.

In February 2024, Equitrans Midstream announced the Mountain Valley Pipeline construction has been delayed to the second quarter of the year. The multi-billion dollar project spas across 303 miles and into West Virginia.

“As an environmentalist – there are always fires to put out. Pipeline struggles are constantly popping up. I’ve fought them at home in Vermont and I will fight them anywhere I can,” said one protestor in a release.

“I am here because what is being done is wrong and I am part of it, though not by choice.

We must stop fracking and coal mining these mountains, transporting coal and methane around the world, and burning it. We are in a planetary climate crisis, a mass extinction, and we must stop despoiling head waters. Places like here and the ocean nurseries in Louisiana, Texas, and Maryland. These fuels are killing us and we don’t even need them,” said another.

