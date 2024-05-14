Mountain storms possible Tuesday

Tuesday morning is cool, calm and clear. The morning and midday will be nice, but we are expected showers and storms to develop in the mountains around midday. These will move east off of the high terrain today, but most storms and showers will dissipate once they move over the lower elevations.

The middle Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners, east plains and northeast highlands have a higher chance for virga, or evaporating rain, which can yield a light shower or sprinkles, and gusty winds. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm back up, above average highs are expected.

We will see a similar day on Wednesday. The next storm will move in on Thursday, bringing more widespread showers and storms, and cooler temperatures.

