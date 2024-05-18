Mountain range between Portland, Washington County nets federal funding

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Even people who live in Multnomah County might not have heard of the Tualatin Mountains, but the ridge that separates Portland from eastern Washington County is about to strike paydirt.

The U.S. Forest Service has awarded $3.63 million to support the Tualatin Mountain Forest Project through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Legacy Program.

PF&R: Person attempts selfie atop a powerline tower, gets electrocuted, falls 40 feet

Oregon’s U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, released the news Wednesday, May 15.

The Tualatin Mountains are informally known as Portland’s West Hills. It’s a ridge about 350 meters high — 1,148 feet — that separates the Tualatin Basin in Washington County from the Portland Basin, which includes Western Multnomah County and Clark County.

The acquisition will establish a 3,111-acre working research forest owned by Oregon State University.

See one of Oregon’s ‘7 wonders’ from the steepest gondola ride is North America

“We thank Sens. Merkley and Wyden for supporting Trust for Public Land’s efforts to convert (an estimated) 3,100 acres of timberland into a climate-smart research forest,” said Mitsu Iwasaki, associate vice president and northwest director at Trust for Public Land. “Managed by OSU, the forest will serve as a hub for studying forestry practices and climate resilience. Additionally, it will feature 24 miles of publicly accessible hiking and biking trails near Forest Park, Portland, for everyone to enjoy. This project exemplifies how we can conserve our environment while enhancing outdoor access for all.”

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.