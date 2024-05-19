Mountain lion sightings reported in San Joaquin County, sheriff’s office says

(FOX40.COM) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of potential mountain lion sightings in the area on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, it has received reports of a mountain lion on East Harvest Road in Acampo, about 20 miles north of Stockton and about 8 miles east of Lockeford.

“We are aware that mountain lions are inherently dangerous and ask that you please remain vigilant and keep your pets indoors,” the sheriff’s office said on X.

It added that deputies will be searching the area with hopes of trapping the animal if it is found.

If any residents of San Joaquin County see anything regarding a mountain lion in the area, they are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400 (Option 1).

