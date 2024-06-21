Mountain lion sighting puts Las Vegas valley community on edge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mountain lion sighting has left residents at a Las Vegas valley community on edge, protecting their pets and enhancing their security measures.

Residents at the Valley View by Welltower Living apartment complex say they’re on edge after one man saw a mountain lion on his security camera video. David Bliss said that he initially thought the animal was a bobcat but noticed the creature’s long tail.

Bliss immediately feared for his “little guy,” his small shih-tzu dog.

“My wife was walking our [dog,]” Bliss said. “I said, ‘Get in the house […] now.'”

Bliss noted that a mountain lion has a massive leap. According to wildlife experts, a mountain lion can jump 20 feet vertically and 40 feet horizontally in a single leap.

“That mountain lion could have gotten my shih-tzu, and he would have been gone in a minute,” Bliss said.

The mountain lion sighting happened at approximately 2 a.m. Other Valley View residents were astounded upon hearing the news of the sighting, including Frank Deangelo, whose mind was boggled that the creature could get to their neighborhood without being detected. The mountain lion appeared just feet away from the parking spot his wife uses after a late night at work.

“In the gaming industry, there’s lots of people who come home late at night, my wife is one of them,” Deangelo said. “As soon as I heard that, I said need to be super conscious when we get out of the car.”

Although Bliss and DeAngelo notified management at the apartment, they know there’s not much that can be done. For that reason, the community is staying vigilant should the animal return.

“Be careful, watch your surroundings,” Bliss said. “Obviously, the wild animals are coming closer into town.”

In the meantime, Bliss has brightened the lighting around his home and raised his security system in an effort to catch movement.

As for extra security, Bliss has increased his lighting and moved his security system up higher to catch any further movement.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion in a residential area is asked to contact the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s dispatch line at (775) 688‐1331 or (775) 688‐1332. Those lines are open seven days per week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. In case of an emergency, 911 is available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.