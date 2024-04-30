Mountain lion sighted near Yucca Loma School in Apple Valley

Residents claimed to have seen a mountain lion roaming in an Apple Valley neighborhood on Monday night.

Regina Jones told the Daily Press that at around 9 p.m., she saw a mountain lion near the corner of Yucca Loma and Rancherias roads. Yucca Loma School and park are located near the intersection, just west of Navajo Road.

“I was driving home when I saw a big animal up ahead,” Jones said. “I slowed down and turned on my high beams and that’s when I saw the mountain lion.”

A mountain lion, pictured in an undated photo. Residents claimed to have seen a mountain lion roaming in an Apple Valley neighborhood on Monday night.

Steve Swanson claimed he saw a mountain lion near his home near Lakota and Yucca Loma roads, west of the school.

“I was out taking my trash when I thought I saw this big dog walking near my fence,” Swanson said. “When I took a closer look, I realized it was a mountain lion.”

In January, several residents contacted the Daily Press claiming they saw a mountain lion near Rancherias Road on the southwest side of Bass Hill in Apple Valley, the Daily Press reported.

At that time, resident Mario Alcantar said he saw the “mountain lion or bobcat” near the Apple Valley Golf Course.

Hesperia mountain lion

Authorities said they found a mountain lion that was trapped inside a homeowner’s shed on the mesa in Hesperia, the Daily Press reported.

City of Hesperia officials said the wild animal was found on Saturday, April 27 at a home in the 17000 block of Danbury Avenue, north of Ranchero Road.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials observed the mountain lion and determined that it was not a threat.

State officials determined to contain the animal in the shed overnight. On Sunday morning, Hesperia Animal Control and state officials arrived at the home.

State officials said they tranquilized the mountain lion shortly after 10 a.m. and immediately removed it from the property.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials planned to collar the 112-pound adult male mountain lion and release it in the hills near Silverwood Lake, south of Hesperia.

