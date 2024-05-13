Mountain lion with fractured jaw returns to wild

RAMONA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A mountain lion has returned to the wild after being rehabilitated at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center.

In a release Monday, the humane society said the adult male mountain lion was released by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on May 1 in rural San Luis Obispo County. That is where the animal was found with injuries consistent with a hit by a car, the release said.

The mountain lion was brought to the wildlife center in Ramona on March 4 after spending time at an emergency veterinary clinic in Salinas. Officials said he had road rash wounds, ticks and burrs, a fractured jaw and a broken canine tooth.

His injuries were treated by the humane society’s Project Wildlife team and outside dental consultants. While in recovery for two months, the veterinary team monitored the mountain lion until he was deemed ready to be released on May 1.

The humane society said, on average, one to two mountain lions are killed by cars on California’s highways each week.

The Project Wildlife program works toward wild animal rehabilitation and conservation efforts in San Diego County. The campus in Ramona specializes in caring for native apex predators and birds of prey.

