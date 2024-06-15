Mountain lion found dead less than a mile from wildlife crossing construction site

A mountain lion was killed on the 101 Freeway early Saturday morning.

Preliminary information indicates that the deceased mountain lion was blocking lanes on the southbound side of the freeway near Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills around 5 a.m.

The predatory feline died just half a mile from the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing construction site, which is set to open in 2026, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month.

A mountain lion was killed on the 101 Freeway early Saturday, June 15, 2024. (KNN)

California Highway Patrol officers moved the mountain lion to the right shoulder of the freeway so traffic could pass through.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will investigate the death of the mountain lion, which was not wearing a tracking collar.

