Mountain lion attack kills one in El Dorado County, sheriff’s office says

(FOX40.COM) — One man was killed and another was sent to the hospital after a mountain lion attacked them on Saturday afternoon, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the incident took place in Georgetown, which is about 19 miles east of Auburn, around 1:15 p.m.

Mountain lion wreaking havoc on Loomis livestock

The man sent to the hospital is expected to “be okay,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to sheriff’s officials, the last fatal mountain lion attack that took place in the area was about 30 years ago in 1994 when a woman was running on some trails around the Cool area, which is about 12 miles west of Georgetown.

This article will be updated with more information as it is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.