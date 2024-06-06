Mountain Highway closed Wednesday evening after fatal head-on crash

A woman died Wednesday evening following a head-on collision on the Mountain Highway, the Washington State Patrol reported.

The WSP closed state Route 7 in the vicinity of Mashel Prairie Road near Eatonville for an investigation, the agency said on X.

The collision occurred just after 4 p.m., according to WSP spokesperson Trooper John Dattilo. It involved two pickup trucks traveling in opposite directions.

The northbound truck crossed into the south bound lanes where it struck the southbound truck. An elderly passenger in the northbound truck died at the scene, Dattilo said.

By 8:30 p.m., the roadway was reopened.