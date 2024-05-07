New Mount Washington sidewalks connect pedestrians to local amenities

Construction is complete on 400 feet of new sidewalks in Mount Washington along Grandview Avenue and Merrimac Street.

The project is part of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure’s Critical Sidewalk Gaps Program, designed to address gaps in pedestrian routing by repairing deteriorated sidewalks or adding new ones.

The sidewalks provide connection to local amenities like community centers, transit stations, schools and grocery stores.

Sidewalks eligible for installation or replacement can be adjacent to either public or private property as long as they are in the public right of way, and they connect to public services.

“Sidewalks are the backbone of our transportation system,” said Senior Project Manager Michael Panzitta in a news release. “And they don’t often get the attention needed to ensure that pedestrians can easily and safely use them. Under our Critical Sidewalk Gaps Program, DOMI is working to bridge these connections to ensure our neighborhoods are safe for pedestrians.”

Sidewalks that connect to necessary services are available upon request from Pittsburgh residents. To request a sidewalk, call 311, and or get in touch with your councilperson.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man arrested after trying to shoot pastor during sermon in North Braddock, state police say Plum woman declared legally insane after father’s stabbing death may never face trial, lawyer says ‘Somebody could’ve gotten hit’: Video captures attempted street race in Downtown Pittsburgh VIDEO: New Castle Area School District adds its own police force DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts