Mount Washington home damaged when second-floor porch catches fire early Sunday morning

A home on Mount Washington was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.

The fire on a porch on the second floor of a home on Belonda Street started after 4 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the flames.

