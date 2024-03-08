Mount Vision man convicted of criminal contempt

Mar. 8—A Mount Vision man was convicted in Otsego County Court March 6, of violating an order of protection.

According to a media release from Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl, Tadd Sherwood, 36, was convicted by a jury of nine men and three women of one count of first-degree criminal contempt. He was accused of violating an order of protection March 10, 2023 in the town of Morris, five days after it had been granted.

The evidence showed Sherwood "harassed, annoyed, threatened or alarmed the protected party by repeatedly making telephone calls to the person," the release said. The repeated calls, which were placed on speakerphone by the protected party, were captured on a body camera worn by an Otsego County sheriff's deputy.

Sherwood faces up to four years in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for May 6, at 9 a.m., the release said.

