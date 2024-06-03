Mount Vernon woman killed in slashing in the Bronx

New York City police are investigating the killing of a 37-year-old Mount Vernon woman who was slashed in the neck over the weekend in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.

Ashley Smith was unresponsive when officers from the 47th Precinct arrived on Oakley Street just after 6 a.m. Saturday following a 911 call about a woman who was assaulted, police said.

She was pronounced dead a short time later at Jacobi Medical Center.

The New York Post reported that the killing came during a fight outside a home where a party had just broken up and that a knife and broken liquor bottle were found at the scene, citing police and a resident of the home. Smith's involvement in the fight was not clear.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon NY woman dies from stab wound to the neck in the Bronx