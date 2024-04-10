Mount Vernon schools' grant scandal: 2 investigations, 2 superintendents, many questions

The superintendent of the Mount Vernon school district has been reassigned for 14 months now as two investigations into the possible misuse of federal grant money continue: one commissioned by the school board and another underway by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

But a settlement announced last week by federal prosecutors with the owner of a Rockland-based education firm, called Wellcore, that is connected to the Mount Vernon investigations could be a precursor to other revelations about the school district's use of grant money intended to benefit students.

At issue are federal grants awarded by Mount Vernon to two Rockland-based education consulting firms, Wellcore and Just Inspire, to provide a wide range of services to students and staff.

A July 2023 report commissioned by the Mount Vernon school board concluded that the district gave $7.1 million in federal contracts to Wellcore and Just Inspire between 2015 and 2022, mostly to create programming with federal School Improvement Grants. Both Wellcore and Just Inspire had employed Marlon Stephenson, the son of Waveline Bennett-Conroy, who oversaw grants as an assistant superintendent and then superintendent.

The school board reassigned Bennett-Conroy in February 2023, with full pay and benefits, after the board confirmed that Bennett-Conroy and the school district were under federal investigation over their handling of federal grant money.

The July 2023 report, prepared by Cerini & Associates, a Long Island-based accounting firm, concluded that the district could not provide evidence that Wellcore and Just Inspire offered programming or that students benefitted.

Two months ago, the district said in a statement it had hired another firm, Aiello & Cannick, a Manhattan-based law firm, to conduct a second internal investigation on behalf of the school board. In response to questions from The Journal News/lohud about why a second investigation was necessary, the district said in a statement it still had questions about how decisions were made related to grant funding and whether officials had intended to misuse the grants. Aiello & Cannick would provide a deeper look at those questions, the statement said.

Lawyer: client 'instrumental' in investigation

District officials have acknowledged that federal investigators are looking into the district's grant funding.

Last week, prosecutors announced that the owner of Wellcore, Victoria Shaw, had reached a $500,000 settlement over forged applications for grants and the misuse of funds, all unrelated to Mount Vernon.

Shaw's lawyer, Lee Auerbach, told The Journal News/lohud that Shaw's assistance has been “instrumental” in the federal investigation into the Mount Vernon school district and Just Inspire, which he suggested is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Just Inspire's owner, Susan Maher, worked with Shaw at Wellcore before starting Just Inspire in 2016.

Cerini & Associates' report found that the district awarded over $761,000 in grants to Wellcore during the fiscal years 2016 and 2017, and over $6.3 million to Just Inspire between 2017 and 2022.

The state Education Department also took steps to tighten controls over grants to the Mount Vernon district. The district, in turn, has said it is complying with the new state requirements to improve its procedures.

District promises answers when investigations are complete

In response to questions from The Journal News/lohud, the district in March said once the federal investigation is complete, the district will provide as much information as it legally can about its past grants.

The statement said the district is looking forward to resolving Bennett-Conroy's status. Paying only one superintendent would reduce the "fiscal stress on the school system." But first all the investigations of Bennett-Conroy will have to be completed, the district said.

The Mount Vernon school district's main offices.

Bennett-Conroy was hired as superintendent in 2022 and given a three-year contract with a starting salary of $285,681.

K. Veronica Smith, formerly an assistant superintendent, has been acting superintendent since Bennett-Conroy was reassigned. At the time she was named acting superintendent, the district said she would be paid a daily stipend of $166.67, in addition to retaining the terms of her existing employment agreement.

The district said it could not comment on whether school board members, district officials or employees had been interviewed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

State: Mount Vernon did not provide key records

The state Education Department is aware of the ongoing investigations into Mount Vernon and in November 2022 began looking into grant contracts awarded by the school district.

The department found that Mount Vernon did not provide documentation that showed how grant money was spent, what was purchased — or that the money was spent on students at all.

In a letter to Smith last October, the Education Department explained that federal grants the district receives would be subject to additional conditions. The district must provide quarterly fiscal reports and get quarterly technical assistance from the state on the grants' distribution.

Two months later, in December, the school district said in a statement it was cooperating with the Education Department. The district said it had assembled a team of administrators and staff to review and update grant-related procedures.

“We now have a strong team in place and have been able to carry on despite these circumstances that were presented to us,” Smith said in the December statement. “We will continue to work with the state under their scrutiny, face these obstacles head-on, and continue moving the District forward, and we will maintain compliance with any NYSED requests so we can move forward.”

The district further assured the state it would update its protocols and procedures around grants. It also said that it would be transparent with the community and gather input through surveys and community meetings.

The district said it would track all items bought with grant money and have sign-in sheets at programs to document that services were delivered to kids.

State says Mount Vernon failed to seek competitive bids

The state Education Department in February 2023 also concluded in a document that Mount Vernon district officials "did not seek competition or properly administer competitive bid opportunities for securing services through Just Inspire, LLC and Wellcore Inc. from 2016-2021."

In response to questions from The Journal News/lohud, the district said that because of the ongoing investigations, it could not comment on how grants were awarded without competition and whether it was an oversight or done intentionally.

The Education Department noted that the State Comptroller drew similar conclusions in a 2018 audit about the school district's lack of competitive bidding in other areas. The audit found that Mount Vernon didn't seek competition for $13 million worth of purchases, nor for eight professional services totaling $1.4 million.

The Education Department also said last February that it was moving Mount Vernon into "heightened risk status for federally funded programs" and that it would monitor such programs on-site instead of virtually.

Investigations only one source of stress

Mount Vernon's financial troubles go beyond the ongoing grant investigtions.

In February, the state Comptroller's Office identified Mount Vernon as one of only three districts in the state, out of about 700, that were in "fiscal stress."

Mount Vernon Acting Superintendent K. Veronica Smith speaks at a rally against the proposed state foundation aid cuts to schools at Benjamin Turner Academy in Mount Vernon March 1, 2024. Mount Vernon is one of half of the districts in the state to receive less funding.

The district, in its statement to The Journal News/lohud, said that aside from paying two superintendents, financial strain was coming from the city's withholding of over $11 million in taxes that should have gone to the schools and from the district not raising the tax levy for several years.

Other factors include having more students with disabilities and English language learners who need school services, the district said. Plus, the district's old school buildings need expensive upkeep.

Last month, the district held a rally calling on the state to increase aid to the district. Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget proposal would cut key state "foundation aid" by $2.9 million, requiring what the district called catastrophic spending cuts.

Contact Diana Dombrowski at ddombrowski@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @domdomdiana

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon schools' grants, superintendent still under investigation